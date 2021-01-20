WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Shares Up 8.2%

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.70. 215,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 376,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.74.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of WidePoint from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get WidePoint alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.79 million.

In other WidePoint news, Director Richard L. Todaro sold 26,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $269,041.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at $64,366.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Holloway sold 24,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $280,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 547,566 shares in the company, valued at $6,160,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 58.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WidePoint by 40.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $370,000.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management, mobile and identity management, and digital billing communications and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.