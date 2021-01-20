William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,932.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GDOT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.20. 483,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,063. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 63.56 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.37.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Green Dot by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Green Dot by 1.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Green Dot by 719.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Green Dot by 7.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

