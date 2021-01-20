WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Shares Up 7.1%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) shot up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. 2,344,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 5,437,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIMI. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark began coverage on WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.