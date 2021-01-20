Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Wingstop’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Wingstop reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Wingstop.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,603,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 48.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 4,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period.

Shares of WING opened at $147.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 153.61, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average is $138.99. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.