WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Tops $27.29 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One WINk coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WINk has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $27.29 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk Profile

WINk (CRYPTO:WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

