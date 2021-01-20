Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,919. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $69.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

In other news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer sold 14,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $840,600.63. Also, President Timothy Crane sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $413,341.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 27,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,740.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,141 shares of company stock worth $2,051,042. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

