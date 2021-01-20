WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GCC) was up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.52 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 21,199 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 73,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.38.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Continuous Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,597,000.

