WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund (NASDAQ:HYZD) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.16 and last traded at $22.00. 51,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 68,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day moving average is $21.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYZD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 274.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 63,055 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 14.0% during the third quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 241,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond Fund by 1,072.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 14,145 shares during the period.

