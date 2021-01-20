WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.53

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.53 and last traded at $46.44, with a volume of 33522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.04.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 63.7% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Earnings Fund in the third quarter worth $589,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

