WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:SFHY) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.46 and last traded at $49.42. Approximately 2,769 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $49.32.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.39.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Short-Term High Yield Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.