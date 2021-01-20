WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $107.50 and last traded at $107.42. 20,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 26,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.67.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.90.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 7,983.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000.

