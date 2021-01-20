WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) Stock Price Down 0%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG)’s share price dropped 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.36 and last traded at $51.38. Approximately 30,854 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund stock. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund (BATS:SHAG) by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Short-Term Aggregate Bond Fund were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

