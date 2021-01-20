Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Stock Price Up 3%

Wize Pharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP) rose 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 38,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 154,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.18.

Get Wize Pharma alerts:

Wize Pharma (OTCMKTS:WIZP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wize Pharma, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wize Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of ophthalmic disorders. It has in-license rights to purchase, market, sell, and distribute LO2A for the treatment of dry eye syndrome (DES) and other ophthalmological illnesses, including Conjunctivochalasis and SjÃ¶gren's syndrome (SjÃ¶gren's) in the United States and other territories.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Wize Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wize Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.