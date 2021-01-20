Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) Given New GBX 5,725 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) (LON:WIZZ) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 5,725 ($74.80) in a report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WIZZ. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,889 ($63.88) target price on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) from GBX 3,785 ($49.45) to GBX 4,880 ($63.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (WIZZ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,123.47 ($53.87).

WIZZ stock traded up GBX 40 ($0.52) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,490 ($58.66). 157,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,533.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,808.63. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,904 ($64.07).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

