Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WZZAF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

WZZAF remained flat at $$60.00 during trading on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $64.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.95.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.