WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,174 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WJ Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 16.8% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $316.41 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $164.93 and a 1 year high of $319.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

