WOM Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.62 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.62 million and $1.54 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000506 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

