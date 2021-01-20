WOM Protocol Price Down 2% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $939,617.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00056831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.90 or 0.00517302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00041419 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,328.13 or 0.03840360 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00013042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015952 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM is a token. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,407,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official message board for WOM Protocol is medium.com/wom-protocol

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

