Woodcoin (LOG) Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $885,957.58 and $22,081.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,565.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.80 or 0.03840246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.40 or 0.00420062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $497.57 or 0.01399023 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.70 or 0.00564318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.62 or 0.00429134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00270265 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00022151 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

Woodcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

