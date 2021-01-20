Wootrade (WOO) Price Up 6.1% This Week

Wootrade (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Wootrade has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wootrade has a market cap of $5.56 million and approximately $4.51 million worth of Wootrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wootrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00050565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00120336 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00073437 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00257186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00064400 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Wootrade Token Profile

Wootrade’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,617,728 tokens. Wootrade’s official website is woo.network . Wootrade’s official message board is woo.network/blog

Wootrade Token Trading

