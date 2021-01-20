Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco Sells 10,484 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $2,365,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $226.79. 2,607,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $231.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.22. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 542.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Workday by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

