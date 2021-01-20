Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO Sells $1,014,433.94 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WDAY traded up $5.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $226.79. 2,607,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,295. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.22. The company has a market cap of $54.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 2.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,354,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $936,839,000 after buying an additional 103,396 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.0% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Workday by 4.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,287,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,929,000 after buying an additional 53,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in Workday by 1.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 885,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,441,000 after buying an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

