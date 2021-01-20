Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,208 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,653 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Workday worth $58,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.20 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.22.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 220,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.33, for a total value of $50,008,066.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $285,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 527,139 shares of company stock worth $119,351,925. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.