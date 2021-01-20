World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Shares Up 8.7%

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.76 and last traded at $34.65. 615,293 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 372,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

A number of research firms recently commented on INT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,610 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,897.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $45,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,398. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 334.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 15.2% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.0% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

