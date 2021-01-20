Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.49

Wound Management Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.49 and last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 13090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.01.

About Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM)

WNDM Medical Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc in April 2017.

