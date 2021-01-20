WPP TOKEN Tops One Day Volume of $1,366.00 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded 27.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 20th. WPP TOKEN has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $1,366.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One WPP TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Coin Profile

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 coins. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

WPP TOKEN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.