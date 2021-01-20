Wrapped NXM Price Up 56.3% Over Last Week (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be purchased for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00121208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00266330 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.