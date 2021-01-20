Wrapped NXM (WNXM) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.06 Million

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for approximately $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00044847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00121208 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.75 or 0.00266330 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00064801 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

