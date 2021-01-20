W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Short Interest Update

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,920,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 19,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 17.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Capital One Financial raised W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

W&T Offshore stock opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $5.11. The firm has a market cap of $345.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 3.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $72.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.82 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. Analysts predict that W&T Offshore will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 5,159,798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 442,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 404,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 448.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 253,410 shares during the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

