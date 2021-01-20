Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) Short Interest Down 16.5% in December

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 645,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 357,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after acquiring an additional 68,584 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WYND has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.26.

NYSE WYND opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.69. Wyndham Destinations has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -401.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $614.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.90 million. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

