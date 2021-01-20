Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Shares Down 6.2%

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)’s stock price fell 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.09. 3,920,217 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 1,871,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XRX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Cross Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.74.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 150,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $2,809,934.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xerox by 54.7% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

