xEURO Price Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days (XEUR)

xEURO (CURRENCY:XEUR) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One xEURO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xEURO has a market capitalization of $22,552.30 and $33,871.00 worth of xEURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, xEURO has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00048262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00120168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00072329 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.40 or 0.00260417 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00064762 BTC.

xEURO Profile