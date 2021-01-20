XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading 8.8% Higher

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) traded up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.31. 2,808,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,239,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63.

XP (NASDAQ:XP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $238.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that XP Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of XP by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XP (NASDAQ:XP)

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

