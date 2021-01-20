XP (NASDAQ:XP) Trading 8.8% Higher

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) traded up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $43.32 and last traded at $43.31. 2,808,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 1,239,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.63.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,961,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in shares of XP by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 32,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,145 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About XP (NASDAQ:XP)
XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.
