XP Power’s (XPPLF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPPLF remained flat at $$68.39 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. XP Power has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $68.39.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

