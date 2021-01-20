XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 9.4%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.44 and last traded at $50.16. 647,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 286,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.
In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,994 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
About XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.
