XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Shares Down 9.4%

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) traded down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.44 and last traded at $50.16. 647,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 286,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on XPEL from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of XPEL from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $46.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 9,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $236,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,994 in the last ninety days. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in XPEL during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

