XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) rose 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.74 and last traded at $53.84. Approximately 35,162,539 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 28,040,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 price objective on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Get XPeng alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.11 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000.

XPeng Company Profile (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.