XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Trading 8.7% Higher

Shares of XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XSPA) traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.50. 13,637,355 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 10,634,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. XpresSpa Group had a negative return on equity of 384.80% and a negative net margin of 258.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of XpresSpa Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services and related products at airports. The company offers massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, including pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, such as neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy services, compression services, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

