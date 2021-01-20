Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Up 10.3%

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) shares rose 10.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 234,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 165,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtant Medical stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) by 243.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,916 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.30% of Xtant Medical worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Xtant Medical Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DMB Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; and OsteoWrap that wraps around non-union fractures to assist with fusion, as well as used in conjunction with a hardware plate system.

