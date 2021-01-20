Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) Shares Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $294,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

DBEF stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.80. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

