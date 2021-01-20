Xuez (XUEZ) Achieves Market Cap of $19,241.13

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Xuez has traded down 23.7% against the dollar. One Xuez coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xuez has a total market capitalization of $19,241.13 and approximately $44,676.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About Xuez

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 4,944,305 coins and its circulating supply is 3,977,871 coins. Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, "XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. "

Xuez Coin Trading

Xuez can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xuez directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xuez should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xuez using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

