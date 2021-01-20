Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading 7.3% Higher

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.13. 3,776,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,538,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $276.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.

Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,273,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 817,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 317,466 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 300,657 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xunlei in the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xunlei by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,879,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,907,000 after buying an additional 116,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

