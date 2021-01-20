Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) Trading 7.3% Higher

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.13. 3,776,201 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 11,538,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.85.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $276.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.34.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a negative net margin of 32.35% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $43.69 million during the quarter.
About Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)
Xunlei Limited operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the Internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
