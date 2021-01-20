XYO Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. XYO has a total market cap of $3.16 million and $13,110.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00541824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.36 or 0.03924995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012948 BTC.

About XYO

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

XYO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

