Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) shares rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.57. Approximately 2,609,989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 2,040,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on YALA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yalla Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.83 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter worth $66,459,000.

Yalla Group Company Profile (NYSE:YALA)

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporatio. Yalla Group Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

