YAM v1 Market Capitalization Reaches $70.63 Million (YAM)

YAM v1 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One YAM v1 token can currently be purchased for about $2.47 or 0.00007098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM v1 has a market capitalization of $70.63 million and $6,952.00 worth of YAM v1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YAM v1 has traded 44.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00058326 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $182.27 or 0.00524195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00042467 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,334.28 or 0.03837215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00016349 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00013073 BTC.

YAM v1 Token Profile

YAM is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2020. YAM v1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,369 tokens. The official website for YAM v1 is yam.finance . YAM v1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling YAM v1

YAM v1 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM v1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM v1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM v1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

