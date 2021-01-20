Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares rose 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.73 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 2,891,955 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,104,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

YSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.60 price target on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

