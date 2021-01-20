Ycash Achieves Market Cap of $1.47 Million (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and $242,835.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.50 or 0.00272359 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00087396 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00034801 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,726,131 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

