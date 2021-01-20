YEE Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, YEE has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $63,622.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00060637 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.36 or 0.00537279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005697 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00044120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.89 or 0.03893840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00013001 BTC.

About YEE

YEE is a token. It launched on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com . YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

