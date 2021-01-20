YETI (NYSE:YETI) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $67.54 and last traded at $69.17. 3,871,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 268% from the average session volume of 1,052,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.01.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.53.

Get YETI alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. YETI’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $328,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,938 shares of company stock worth $17,778,377. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.