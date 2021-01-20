Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger Sells 10,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,303,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,170,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $159,600.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $191,300.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $187,200.00.

YEXT stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.34. 678,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,211. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 164.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yext by 107.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 274,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 141,880 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 415.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 230,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 185,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.