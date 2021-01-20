YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,228 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,513 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.6% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 59,126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,151,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,628 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,177 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.71.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

